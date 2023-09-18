Monday Forecast:
Sunshine returns for Monday as we’ll see skies clear out, a nice north wind will also cut back the humidity for the afternoon, making highs very manageable in the low 90s.
Tracking the Tropics:
We’re still tracking a few systems out in the Atlantic, however, none of these are not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.
10-Day Forecast:
After the rain moved out, we’ll have a dry feel to start next week. A hot and humid feel is back Tuesday. Temperatures head back to the mid-90s through Saturday of next week.