Monday Forecast:

Sunshine returns for Monday as we’ll see skies clear out, a nice north wind will also cut back the humidity for the afternoon, making highs very manageable in the low 90s.

Temperatures will warm up for Sunday into the low 90s. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Next Three Days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

We’re still tracking a few systems out in the Atlantic, however, none of these are not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Outlook (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

After the rain moved out, we’ll have a dry feel to start next week. A hot and humid feel is back Tuesday. Temperatures head back to the mid-90s through Saturday of next week.