Tracking a severe weather threat tonight and more oppressive temperatures today

First the heat today:

Lots of things you need to be aware of with our weather today. First, temperatures skyrocket to 105° this afternoon in Houston. Temperatures in SE Texas are expected to shatter record highs today. We have an excessive heat warning through 9pm tonight.

Excessive heat warning for Houston through 9pm

Shattering record high from the early 1900s expected today

Tracking severe weather tonight:

The chance of rain Friday night is 30%. What has changed since yesterday is the placement and timing of the thunderstorms and severe weather threat. It appears most of the heavy rain will arrive later and east of Houston. These are the kind of weather patterns where you should not let your guard down. The cautious optimism is the severe weather misses Houston to the east but that is not a guarantee. We’ll keep you posted on the movement of these storms throughout the day.

Latest data shows strongest thunderstorms east of Houston and arriving later

The heaviest rain expected east of Houston

Our weekend forecast:

More storms are possible Saturday with a low severe weather threat north of Houston. If nothing major changes in our weather pattern, this weekend may feature our last triple digit day in Houston.

Strong thunderstorms are possible

Low threat for damaging winds and hail

Finally out of the 100s this weekend

Hurricane Lee & Tropical Storm Margot:

Lee has strengthened into a Category five hurricane in the central Atlantic. This storm will push to the WNW through the weekend. Long range models have Lee turning north next week and not making a direct hit on the United States. Dangerous rip currents and seas will impact the east coast.

For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

Tropical Storm Margot formed Thursday afternoon and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane staying out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Cat 5 early Friday morning

Still showing Lee not making a direct hit on the U.S.

Expected to stay over the Atlantic Ocean

10-Day Forecast:

Saturday’s 100° day may be our last for the year. Next week a northerly wind will keep temperatures in the 90s and small areas of low pressure may bring much needed rain from time to time. The latest date we’ve ever hit 100° was September 27, 2005. It occurred as Hurricane Rita passed to the east of Houston. The dry north winds created the conditions to hit 100°.