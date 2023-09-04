Finally tracking rain chances!

Labor Day Forecast:

Today will have a high temperature in the mid-90s thanks to slightly higher rain chances. It will be humid and warm so plan on drinking plenty of water! Remember if you hear thunder to head indoors! Although there’s rain chances, I wouldn’t cancel any Labor Day BBQs! The storms will be hit-or-miss, and if you do get a storm it should pass within an hour. More rain chances continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

Below is the potential timing for storms on Labor Day. The best chances appear to be through the afternoon hours but be mindful that some storms could have quick, heavy downpours. We need the rain so we’ll take what we can get!

In fact, some downpours could be on the strong side today so make sure to keep an eye on the Stormtracker 2 radar for your afternoon outdoor plans!

Tracking The Tropics:

We are watching a few areas in the Atlantic. While there are a few storms and storm clusters that we’ll monitor, none are a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. The storm cluster with 90% chance of development will likely become Tropical Storm LEE in the next day or so.

10-Day Forecast:

We are tracking an increase in humidity that is helping air rain chances. With that, afternoon highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s to kick off the week, but it won’t feel any better. Higher humidity will bring heat index values easily in the triple-digits.