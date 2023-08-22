Videos, pictures out of Southern California show Hilary’s impact

Mud and water flow through a crack off the side of the road in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Yucaipa, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) Tropical Storm Hilary moved through Southern California, bringing with it torrential rains that turned roadways into rivers. Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. MORE: As Tropical Storm Hilary shrinks, desert and mountain towns dig themselves out of the mud Flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary forced the closure of backcountry roads in Inyo County, California, on Sunday, August 20. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful The side of a road collapsed in Santa Clarita, California, on August 20, as motorists drove by. Drone video of flooded and muddy neighborhoods in Cathedral City, California Storm damage in Palm Springs. Dorian Padilla sits in his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a street Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Cathedral City, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Cars are seen stuck in the mud after the street was flooded Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Cathedral City, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Mud and water flow through a crack off the side of the road in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Yucaipa, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) Terry and Jack Flanigan walk their dogs past a eucalyptus tree that fell on a house Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers, before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) A toppled tree from the tropical storm covers a car in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.