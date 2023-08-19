Hot weekend ahead! Tracking the tropics

Texans with rare 3pm Saturday game with highs again in the 100s

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Today’s Forecast:

Heat advisories and warnings have been extended through this evening again. Temperatures are expected to soar up to 103 and 104 degrees. Factor in the humidity and it will feel even worse.

The heat of today heads again into the 100s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There are several regions in the Atlantic Basin that has a chance for development in the next week, but the one we’re watching the closest is an area in the Gulf of Mexico. This area has a low chance (50%) of forming by Monday. Hurricane Hilary is a major hurricane and heading toward Southern California as at least a tropical storm. Expected rain amounts on normally dry desert and mountains could be catastrophic in some areas.

Storm has 50% chance of development in the Gulf while Hurricane Hilary heads toward Southern California (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If we get any rainfall from this system it would Tuesday August 22nd. Right now we do not have any storms to track, but it is possible we can see some development of a broad low by late this weekend. The American model keeps our heaviest rainfall to the south. The European model brings some heavy rain to Houston. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

Model comparison shows the heaviest rain next week will be south of the Houston Metro. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Our streak of triple digit heat continues this week. As we get to the weekend our weather pattern changes. High pressure moves north, allowing the chance of widespread rain and lower temperatures next week.