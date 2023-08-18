Hot weekend ahead! Tracking the tropics

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Today’s Forecast:

Heat advisories and warnings have been extended through this evening with temperatures expected to soar up to 106 degrees. Factor in the humidity and it will feel even worse.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are several regions in the Atlantic Basin that has a chance for development in the next week, but the one we’re watching the closest is an area in the Gulf of Mexico. This area has a low chance (30%) of forming in the next week.

If we get any rainfall from this system it would Tuesday August 22nd. Right now we do not have any storms to track, but it is possible we can see some development of a broad low by late this weekend. The American model keeps our heaviest rainfall to the south. The European model brings some heavy rain to Houston. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Our streak of triple digit heat continues this week. As we get to the weekend our weather pattern changes. High pressure moves north, allowing the chance of widespread rain and lower temperatures next week.