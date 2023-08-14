Finally seeing a change in this dry and hot weather pattern

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Monday’s Forecast:

Our hot and dry weather pattern doesn’t change today but we are finally seeing indication that our streak of 100+ degree temperatures will come to an end. And rain is also in the forecast. First, a front in north Texas may bring an isolated shower today and tomorrow as it moves toward us. This will not affect our temperatures.

More record highs expected today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This brings a chance of rain tomorrow (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Most of us are dry but a few of us could get a quarter to a half inch of rain (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Extreme Heat & 100 degree days:

Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in place. The intense heat is not going anywhere this week, but there is hope next week. We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, more than four weeks ago.

We've had 103 degrees for four days in a row (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

9 days behind the streak of 2011 (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Our streak of triple digit heat continues this week. As we get to the weekend our weather pattern changes. High pressure moves north, allowing the chance of widespread rain and lower temperatures next week.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Two areas of storms have low chances of becoming our next tropical systems. Both of these are no immideate threat to anyone but we’ll watching this for you.

Two areas have a 20% chance of become a tropical system in the next 7-days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.