Intense heat continues🔥🔥🔥

Thursday’s Forecast:

There is no relief in sight to our triple digit dangerous heat in Houston. We’ll climb to 103 degrees Thursday afternoon with a heat index of 108-114 degrees. Red flag warnings don’t include as much of SE Texas as it did yesterday. The reason is our winds calm a little. Our drought continues to grow with the next update to the drought monitor later today.

It will be dangerously hot.

Extreme Heat & 100 degree days:

The intense heat is not going anywhere. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be extended through the weekend and most likely longer. Today is our 47th day this summer with a heat alert, and after we hit 100 degrees it will be our 12th day in a row and 20th of the year. We average 3–100-degree days a year. We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, more than four weeks ago. No rain is expected through the weekend,

We likely will hit 100 over 30 times by the end of the summer.

We are now in third place with 11-100+ degree days

The other concern we’re watching is how the ERCOT grid is holding during this intense heat. While the entire area is under a Weather Watch, meaning to take care with conserving energy, there is still enough supply for the energy demand in this intense heat.

We are under a weather watch through Friday.

10-Day Forecast:

For more on what’s causing this heat, check out Frank’s weather blog. I only have a small chance of rain Wednesday and Saturday of next week.

What to expect through Saturday of next week

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. No storms are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

No development expected in the next 7-days