More heat, more humidity, and of course more heat alerts

Records are likely to be broken again today!

Sunday’s Forecast:

More blazing temps are on tap for Sunday. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through 10PM and will likely be extended beyond.

Austin and Colorado Counties have been added to the counties not under an excessive heat warning. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This will be our 42nd day this summer with a heat alert, and if we hit 100 it will be our 8th day in a row and 16th of the year. We average 3–100-degree days a year.

Hot this morning and record breaking hotter this afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Drought getting worse:

We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, over four weeks ago. Avoid burning if you can even in areas not under a burn ban. Conditions are very dry across the board and with no rain expected through the work week, conditions will get worse.

Only three counties in SE Texas are not in a burn ban (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our drought continues to grow with all of SE Texas dry. Our next update to the drought monitor will come out Thursday, August 10th. In the meantime our streak of 100 degree days continues.

Severe drought growing east of Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Much of the region continues with a streak of hot temperatures. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

This is the hottest week of the year with no relief expected. For more on what’s causing this heat, check out Frank’s weather blog. Please be careful working outside and drink plenty of water.

Record breaking heat today and triple digit highs expected all week! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. No storms are expected to form in the next seven days.

Tropical Outlook (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

