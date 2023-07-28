Hot, humid & dusty

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Friday’s Forecast:

Enjoy the short break from the excessive heat today because hotter weather is expected this weekend. Today we’ll climb to the mid-90s but by the end of the weekend triple digit heat is back! We have a small chance of storms this afternoon mainly along I-10 and south.

Temps in the mid-90s with a 20% chance of rain (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Better chances of late morning and afernoon showers along and south of I-10 (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saharan Dust through the weekend:

Saharan dust has moved into SE Texas. Dust affects us in a few ways. First, it lowers air quality, bringing hazy skies. Second, it brings dry sinking air, and this suppresses rain from forming. One way to tell this isn’t an incredibly thick plume of dust is we’ve still had a few showers the past few days and air quality has been moderate, not dangerous.

Saharan dust is back (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

The hot high-pressure dome will be moving back over SE Texas this weekend. Drier and hotter weather is expected next week.

What to expect through Sunday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics

This area os storms is getting a little better organized. Long range models keep this over water and not affecting the United State. If a storm develops it would be named Emily.

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.