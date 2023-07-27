Heat, rain chances and Saharan dust!

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Thursday’s Forecast:

Once again, almost like we’re stuck in a broken record, we will see temperatures quickly heat up with forecast highs in the upper-90s to 100 degrees.

With the Saharan dust back in the picture for the rest of the week (more on that below), our rain chances will start to fade - what little ones we had. Expect the sea breeze to stay fairly weak over the next few days, most storms that do develop will stay south of Houston.

Saharan Dust Returns

As expected, Saharan dust has moved into SE Texas. Dust affects us in a few ways. First, it lowers air quality, bringing hazy skies. Second, it brings dry sinking air, and this suppresses rain from forming. While it isn’t impossible to get storms, the dust must be overcome to get showers.

10-Day Forecast

The hot high-pressure dome will be easing back toward SE Texas but will be far enough away to allow for showers around the edges, which means daily afternoon rain chances through Friday. We are expected to dry out at the end of the week which will leave us with a hot and dusty weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

We are now monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms off the coast of Africa with a low chance for organization. These will interact with dry air and Saharan dust, which should help diminish any significant development; however, if a storm can develop it would be named is EMILY.

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.