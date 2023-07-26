Heat, rain chances and Saharan dust!

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Today’s Forecast:

Once again, we will see temperatures quickly heat up with forecast highs in the upper-90s to 100 degrees.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-and-upper 90s. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

With the Saharan dust back in the picture for the rest of the week (more on that below), our rain chances will start to fade, what little ones we had.

Wednesday Afternoon Storms (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saharan Dust Returns

As expected, Saharan dust has moved into SE Texas. Dust affects us in a few ways. First, it lowers air quality, bringing hazy skies. Second, it brings dry sinking air, and this suppresses rain from forming. While it isn’t impossible to get storms, the dust must be overcome to get showers.

Saharan dust is back (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast

The hot high-pressure dome will be easing back toward SE Texas but will be far enough away to allow for showers around the edges, which means daily afternoon rain chances through Friday. We are expected to dry out at the end of the week which will leave us with a hot and dusty weekend.

Rain is possible through Friday. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics

We are now monitoring two regions with a low chance for organization. These will interact with dry air and Saharan dust, which should help diminish any significant development; however, if a storm can develop it would be named is EMILY. Neither system will impact Texas.

Neither system will impact Texas. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.