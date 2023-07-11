Heat advisories extended through Wednesday

A heat advisory is in place through at least Wednesday. We expect this to be extended through the end of the week.

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Excessive heat isn’t going anywhere. Temperatures climb to the upper 90s this afternoon with a heat index ranging between 105 and 110 degrees. I do have a 20% chance of evening storms with the severe weather threat for our far northeastern cities.

Temps climb to the upper 90s with a heat index up to 108 degrees

Our far northeastern cities have a chance for large hail and damaging winds

It will be scorching hot.

10-Day Forecast:

Every day this week we will see dangerous heat with heat alerts likely. Make sure you take precautions from the heat. Remember, heat-related illnesses can be serious and even life-threatening. If you experience symptoms such as dizziness, rapid heartbeat, confusion, nausea, or headache, it’s crucial to seek medical attention immediately. Stay hydrated, seek shade/air conditioning, take frequent breaks and pace yourself if you must be outside.

What to expect through Thursday of next week

Here’s some tips on how to stay safe in this extreme heat.

Hydration is key.

It’s important to protect your pets from the heat. If you cannot keep your hand on the concrete for seven seconds it is too hot for your animals paws! Walk them on the grass.

If you are hot, so are your pets.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is only one area of storms in the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance to become our next tropical system. It will not affect the United States. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.