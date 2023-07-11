Heat advisories extended through Wednesday

Watch extended coverage on KPRC 2+
Tuesday’s Forecast:
Excessive heat isn’t going anywhere. Temperatures climb to the upper 90s this afternoon with a heat index ranging between 105 and 110 degrees. I do have a 20% chance of evening storms with the severe weather threat for our far northeastern cities.
10-Day Forecast:
Every day this week we will see dangerous heat with heat alerts likely. Make sure you take precautions from the heat. Remember, heat-related illnesses can be serious and even life-threatening. If you experience symptoms such as dizziness, rapid heartbeat, confusion, nausea, or headache, it’s crucial to seek medical attention immediately. Stay hydrated, seek shade/air conditioning, take frequent breaks and pace yourself if you must be outside.
Here’s some tips on how to stay safe in this extreme heat.
It’s important to protect your pets from the heat. If you cannot keep your hand on the concrete for seven seconds it is too hot for your animals paws! Walk them on the grass.
Tracking the Tropics:
There is only one area of storms in the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance to become our next tropical system. It will not affect the United States. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.