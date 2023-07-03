Tracking afternoon thunderstorms🌦️

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+

Monday’s forecast:

Our weather pattern has completely changed. Instead of the dome of high pressure brining dry weather and unrelenting heat. We have a sea breeze weather pattern bringing afternoon thunderstorms and lower temperatures. The timing for the storms today is 1pm to 6pm.

Fourth of July Holiday Forecast:

We have the same pattern on the 4th. Afternoon storms, temps in the mid-90s and it will be dry tomorrow night for the fireworks.

10-Day Forecast:

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected every day through Friday. This is not the week to wash the car. We’ll get hotter and drier this weekend.

Tracking the Tropics:

No tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin and none are expected to form in the next seven days. For up to the minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.