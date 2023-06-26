Heat alerts through 9 p.m. tonight

Watch for extended live coverage in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Monday’s forecast:

Temperatures climb to 100 degrees this afternoon. This would make the 4th triple digit day this June. We average three 100-degree days a year. And there is the possibility we reach 100 every day this week!

100 degrees and feeling like 114 this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Feeling like a 114 through Friday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Next three days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Cindy is a remnant low. That means it no longer possesses any tropical organization. The rest of the tropics are quiet with no formation expected in the next seven days. If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.

Cindy has fallen apart (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

The unrelenting dangerous heat is with us through Friday. The dome of high pressure breaks down and moves east this weekend. Next week we’ll have more seasonable temperatures with a chance of widespread rain.