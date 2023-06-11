Summer time heat is here!

Heat Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeast and south Texas

Today’s Hour by Hour:

With Saturday’s storms out of the way, we turn our attention to the days and the week ahead when our temperatures are expected to hit the 100 degree mark and several records are likely to be set.

Heading toward the mid 90s today! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heat Advisory issued to our Southwest:

The heat advisory issued for areas to our southwest is a sign of things to come for the Houston Metro this week. The heat index or “Feels-Like” temps for that area are expected in the 110 degree range. We are likely to see similar concerns by mid-week.

The heat is on the way as evidenced by the advisory issued for areas to our southwest. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Dangerous heat next week:

No rain is in the forecast for next week as our temperatures climb to the upper 90s and even triple digit heat is expected mid-week. The heat index Sunday climbs to 103 to 106 degrees. Heat warnings will be issued mid-week.

Near record high temperatures expected this week. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

