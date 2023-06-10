Storm Threat Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

We’ve got another hot day in store for today with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. Storms are expected later tonight.

Hot temps in the mid 90s expected this afternoon ahead of storms later tonight.

Storm threat Forecast:

Saturday is hot, with storm chances. Highs will be in the mid-90s. There is a severe weather threat after 3PM through the evening hours. The main concern is damaging winds. The area of highest interest is north of I-10. As the rain moves south of I-10 it falls apart and loses its intensity.

Strong storms expected this evening with strongest to our north.

Storms tonight with some of them expected to be severe.

Heavy rain expected with fast moving storms tonight.

Scorching heat returns next week:

Sunday our weather pattern changes. Temperatures climb to the upper-90s and 100 degrees next week. Heat index values range from 102-108. Heat warnings will likely be issued. Forecast highs will be in the upper 90s and even 100 degrees, the hottest we’ve seen since last September! Heat index values range from 102-108. Heat warnings will be issued.

Temperatures climb to the triple digits for the first time this year

It could feel like 109 degrees Friday afternoon

10-day Forecast:

As rain chances lower, temperatures climb. We’ll have storms through Saturday. But starting Sunday, we’re going to get our hottest temperatures of the year.

Hot today with storms tonight and hot the rest of the week.

Tracking the tropics:

