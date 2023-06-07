Getting hotter and more rain in the forecast

Watch for extended live weather coverage in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Wednesday’s forecast:

Yesterday was our last day with highs in the 80s for at least the next two weeks. Today we’re back in the 90s with a 30% chance of storms. Cells that develop will again be strong with heavy rain with lots of lightning.

Temperatures in the lower 90s with a 30% chance of rain

Severe weather threat Thursday:

Tomorrow’s thunderstorms appear stronger with damaging winds and hail possible in the afternoon and evening.

6pm futuretrack Thursday

A low threat for hail and damaing winds

Scorching heat returns:

After the rain moves out, high pressure moves in and dominates the forecast next week. Forecast highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s and even 100 degrees, the hottest we’ve seen since last September!

Next week temperatures range from 96 to 100 degrees

10-day Forecast:

As rain chances lower, temperatures climb. We’ll have off and on rain through Saturday. But starting Sunday, we’re going to get our hottest temperatures of the year. And it isn’t out of the question we’ll get our first 100 degree day of the year next week.

What to expect through Friday of next week

Tracking the tropics:

The one disturbance we’re watching this week is way out in the northern Atlantic. These storms have a 10% chance of becoming Bret in the next seven days.

This disturbance near Madrid Spain has a 10% chance of becoming Bret in the next 7-days

