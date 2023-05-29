Heat & Holiday Storms For Memorial Day

Memorial Day forecast:

Memorial Day Monday is muggy with a 30% chance of rain. Some of these downpours could be on the hefty side, especially the later we get into the afternoon.

Rain chances through Memorial Day Afternoon

Our normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, which means we have seasonal temperatures this holiday weekend. While 2015 set the record for Houston rain on Memorial Day. This was not our infamous Memorial Day flood of 2016.

The warmest Memorial Day was in 2004.

10-day Forecast:

The ridge of high pressure that brings dry weather for the start of our Memorial Day Weekend, broke down Sunday. That change gives us a chance of rain Monday through the rest of next week.

10day Forecast

Hurricane season starts June 1st:

