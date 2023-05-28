Getting hotter this holiday weekend

Memorial Day weekend forecast:

Another hot one for Sunday with highs again in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain Sunday.

Hot with showers today and tomorrow (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This will be the day it feels humid outside. Memorial Day Monday is muggy with a 30% chance of rain.

Rain chances through Memorial Day Afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, which means we have seasonal temperatures this holiday weekend. While 2015 set the record for Houston rain on Memorial Day. This was not our infamous Memorial Day flood of 2016.

The warmest Memorial Day was in 2004. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The area of low pressure off the coast of South Carolina continues to drench the Carolinas and Virginia this weekend.

Area of low pressure continues to provide rain along the southeast coast (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Although this area won’t develop into a named system, this non-tropical low will move along a front and bring impacts to the Carolinas. They’ll have gusty winds, dangerous surf, and heavy rain. The entire southeast Atlantic coast has a high rip current risk this Memorial Day weekend.

10-day Forecast:

The ridge of high pressure that brings dry weather for the start of our Memorial Day Weekend, breaks down Sunday. That change gives us a chance of rain Monday through the rest of next week.

Rainy start to the week with a summer time pattern the rest of the week. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hurricane season starts June 1st:

If you don’t have our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App, now is the time to download it.