Wednesday front:

HOUSTON – A front moves through this afternoon. Areas south of I-10 could get another round of heavy rain. North of I-10 our chance is 20%. This front will move out the clouds and bring two days of dry weather and a slightly hotter feel.

10-day Forecast:

A front on Saturday gives us another chance of rain. We also have a small chance Sunday, Thursday and Friday of next week.