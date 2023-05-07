Hot and humid this weekend!

Sunday Forecast:
HOUSTON – After hitting 90 in many spots on Saturday, we’ll get close to that again today but a few showers and more clouds today could drop the highs by a degree or two.
Feeling like 100 degrees again Sunday:
We’re watching for first summer-like feel of the year. Sunday, we climb to mostly in the upper 80s and it will feel like closer to 95-96. Be prepared for summer-like conditions again on today, however, heat index numbers should hold in the mid low to 90s.
10-day Forecast:
There is a chance for us to get some amount of rain everyday next week and into next weekend. Expect warm, very muggy air for most of the week!