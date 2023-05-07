77º

LIVE

Weather

Hot and humid this weekend!

Temperatures continue to feel more like early June

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast
Next Three Days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday Forecast:

HOUSTON – After hitting 90 in many spots on Saturday, we’ll get close to that again today but a few showers and more clouds today could drop the highs by a degree or two.

Warm start to what will be a steamy finish today and light shower chances. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Feeling like 100 degrees again Sunday:

We’re watching for first summer-like feel of the year. Sunday, we climb to mostly in the upper 80s and it will feel like closer to 95-96. Be prepared for summer-like conditions again on today, however, heat index numbers should hold in the mid low to 90s.

Toasty and steamy Sunday ahead (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

There is a chance for us to get some amount of rain everyday next week and into next weekend. Expect warm, very muggy air for most of the week!

Hot, humid and wet week ahead. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Meteorologist, craft beer guru, dad to Maya and Ella and a sock and cheese addict.

email

facebook

twitter