Hot and humid this weekend!

Saturday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – The heat is on! After temperatures jumped into the upper 80s and even lower 90s today, buckle up for some early summer heat through the weekend. With the humidity, it will feel like 95-100 degrees. We have a chance of rain late tonight as well as late in the day Sunday.

Feeling like 100 degrees this weekend:

We’re watching for first summer-like feel of the year. Saturday and Sunday, we climb to 90 degrees and it will feel like 100 through the weekend. Be prepared for summer-like conditions.

10-day Forecast:

While we won’t get rain everyday, we do have a chance of getting showers and storms everyday through the beginning of next weekend.