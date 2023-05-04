Tracking a severe weather threat this afternoon & tonight

From Houston north and west we have a threat of hail and damaging winds

Thursday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – Enjoy this cool morning. It’s the last one for a while. Tomorrow we’ll start the day in the 70s with a much more humid feel. This afternoon we’re tracking a severe weather threat for Houston, and cities north and west of the loop. We have a chance to get hail and damaging winds. The severe threat ends late tonight.

Friday’s heat & heat index:

We’re watching for first summer-like feel of the year. Tomorrow, we climb to 90 degrees and it will feel like 100 through the weekend.

10-day Forecast:

While we won’t get rain everyday, we do have a chance of getting showers and storms everyday through the beginning of next weekend.