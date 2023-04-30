Winds back off, sunshine dominates Sunday!

Sunday’s forecast:
HOUSTON – A WAY better looking end to our weekend forecast as the winds will back off and we’ll see sunshine dominate our Sunday forecast. Temperatures will again get back into the low to mid 80s, which is much closer thatn we have been most of the week. Average highs for this time of hear is 83. The only atmospheric issue today will be an Air Quality Alert because of high levels of ozone.
Work Week Forecast:
Highs for most of the week will be more similar to our average highs for this time of year, generally in the mid 80s. Although, expect humidity to move back into the forecast with a push into the upper 80s by the end of the week.
10-day Forecast:
Next week is warm with the humidity back on Monday. Rain chance should hold off until near the end of the week.