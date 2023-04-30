Winds back off, sunshine dominates Sunday!

Temps are expected to be close to normal in the mid 80s inland and a bit cooler along the coast.

Sunday’s forecast:

HOUSTON – A WAY better looking end to our weekend forecast as the winds will back off and we’ll see sunshine dominate our Sunday forecast. Temperatures will again get back into the low to mid 80s, which is much closer thatn we have been most of the week. Average highs for this time of hear is 83. The only atmospheric issue today will be an Air Quality Alert because of high levels of ozone.

Cool morning temps head into the mid 80s this afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The return of sunshine and less wind means ozone will be a challenge this afternoon for those susceptible to lung related issues. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Work Week Forecast:

Highs for most of the week will be more similar to our average highs for this time of year, generally in the mid 80s. Although, expect humidity to move back into the forecast with a push into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

Work Week Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Next week is warm with the humidity back on Monday. Rain chance should hold off until near the end of the week.