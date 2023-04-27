Early morning thunderstorms, clearing skies later today

Thursday Morning Storms:

HOUSTON – You may have been awakened by a rumble of thunder, but the rain won’t stick around long. Between 7 and 9 AM all the rain moves out for the day. We climb to the lower-80s this afternoon with a slightly drier feel.

Friday Night & Saturday morning rain:

Friday is gorgeous but this great weather won’t last. By Friday night, lasting through Saturday morning, more rain is expected.

10-day Forecast:

The one thing to notice on this 10-day forecast is our weekend temperatures. This is the last time we’ll be in the 70s for a while. Next week is warm with the humidity back on Monday.