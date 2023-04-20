Tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flooding all possible tonight: What you need to know

HOUSTON – I’m tracking a line of thunderstorms that will arrive late tonight, lasting through early Friday morning. These storms will bring a street flooding threat, a chance of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds. The time for Houston is 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Our northern cities will get the heaviest rain and a higher flood threat. There will not be any rain for our ride to work Friday morning. The actual front moves through Friday afternoon.
10-day Forecast:
After a short break Saturday, we may get more rain Sunday afternoon.
