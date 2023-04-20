Tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and flooding all possible tonight: What you need to know

Thursday & Friday mornings forecast:

HOUSTON – I’m tracking a line of thunderstorms that will arrive late tonight, lasting through early Friday morning. These storms will bring a street flooding threat, a chance of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds. The time for Houston is 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Our northern cities will get the heaviest rain and a higher flood threat. There will not be any rain for our ride to work Friday morning. The actual front moves through Friday afternoon.

Storm timing is 11pm to 5am (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

1"-3" in the Houston area, more rain expected north (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Street flooding possible (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

All of SE Texas has a chance of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

After a short break Saturday, we may get more rain Sunday afternoon.