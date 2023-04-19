Warm and humid today, but keep that umbrella handy

Wednesday’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – We have a 20% chance of light rain today with most of the rain falling west of Houston. Temperatures climb to the mid-80s with a humid feel this afternoon.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream player below for forecast updates:

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s with a humid feel (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking a cool front Thursday night into Friday:

We’re watching a strong cool front that will bring thunderstorms, possibly severe, Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. The first line of storms arrives late Thursday night. Early Friday morning another round of stronger storms moves through Houston. Rain amounts range from 1″-4″ giving us a low street flooding threat. We also have a severe weather threat. Damaging winds and hail could cause damage.

2am futuretrack (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

In Houston we have a range of 1"-4" with more north of Houston (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low threat for Houston, higher threat in our northern cities (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Damaging winds, high and lots of lightning are possible (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

The big change to the 10-day forecast is for Sunday afternoon and night. We now have a 40% chance of rain to end out weekend.