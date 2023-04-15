72º

Warm and humid going into the weekend, but keep an umbrella handy: Here’s why

Morning storms ahead of a Saturday evening cold front

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Today’s Forecast:

Strong to severe storms possible this morning and this evening (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – We’re back to partly cloudy for the afternoon as highs will pop back into the low 80s. A few streamer showers are possible but we shouldn’t see too much of an impact.

Storms this morning ahead of a warm and breezy afternoon (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday Cold Front:

A front brings a shower/thunderstorm chance late Saturday afternoon and early evening. Then we’re back to cool and dry on Sunday.

Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday Cold Front (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We will see our afternoon highs slowly warm back into the mid-80s before rain chances return Saturday afternoon with a cold front. After the front moves through we will be cooler and dry to start next week!

Rain this morning and evening won't keep temps from reaching upper 80s across the region, the start of a roller coaster temperture ride for next ten days. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Meteorologist, craft beer guru, dad to Maya and Ella and a sock and cheese addict.

