Warm and humid going into the weekend, but keep an umbrella handy: Here’s why

Today’s Forecast:

Strong to severe storms possible this morning and this evening

HOUSTON – We’re back to partly cloudy for the afternoon as highs will pop back into the low 80s. A few streamer showers are possible but we shouldn’t see too much of an impact.

Storms this morning ahead of a warm and breezy afternoon

Saturday Cold Front:

A front brings a shower/thunderstorm chance late Saturday afternoon and early evening. Then we’re back to cool and dry on Sunday.

Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday Cold Front

10-day Forecast:

We will see our afternoon highs slowly warm back into the mid-80s before rain chances return Saturday afternoon with a cold front. After the front moves through we will be cooler and dry to start next week!