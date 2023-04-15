Warm and humid going into the weekend, but keep an umbrella handy: Here’s why

HOUSTON – We’re back to partly cloudy for the afternoon as highs will pop back into the low 80s. A few streamer showers are possible but we shouldn’t see too much of an impact.
Saturday Cold Front:
A front brings a shower/thunderstorm chance late Saturday afternoon and early evening. Then we’re back to cool and dry on Sunday.
Watch for live forecast updates in the KPRC 2+ livestream below:
10-day Forecast:
We will see our afternoon highs slowly warm back into the mid-80s before rain chances return Saturday afternoon with a cold front. After the front moves through we will be cooler and dry to start next week!
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.