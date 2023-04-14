Warm and humid going into the weekend, but keep an umbrella handy: Here’s why

Today’s Forecast:

HOUSTON – We’re back to partly cloudy for the afternoon as highs will pop back into the low 80s. A few streamer showers are possible but we shouldn’t see too much of an impact.

Warmer end to the week:

Once the low moves through, it will push off into the Gulf and work eastward. We’ll stay relatively quiet for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday Cold Front:

A front brings a shower/thunderstorm chance late Saturday afternoon and early evening. Then we’re back to cool and dry on Sunday.

10-day Forecast:

We will see our afternoon highs slowly warm back into the mid-80s before rain chances return Saturday afternoon with a cold front. After the front moves through we will be cooler and dry to start next week!