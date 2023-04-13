57º

Sunshine is back and watching for our next cold front

Sunny skies are back today, but storms are also likely Saturday with a cold front

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Highs This Week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Today’s Forecast:

Thursday's Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTONWatch live forecast updates in the KPRC 2+ livestream below:

Warmer end to the week:

Once the low moves through, it will push off into the Gulf and work eastward. We’ll stay relatively quiet for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will warm to the mid-80s. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday Cold Front:

A front brings a shower/thunderstorm chance late Saturday afternoon and early evening. Then we’re back to cool and dry on Sunday.

Storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

Starting Thursday we will see our afternoon highs slowly warm back into the mid-80s before rain chances return Saturday afternoon with a cold front. After the front moves through we will be cooler and dry to start next week!

10-day Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

