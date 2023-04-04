Challenging a record high today, flood threat starts tomorrow

Tuesday’s Forecast:

We have a summer feel today with high humidity and potentially record setting warm temperatures. Our record today is 88 degrees from 2017 and I have a high of 88 this afternoon. Our first round of rain arrives tomorrow morning. We’ll get wave after wave of rain through Saturday. Four-day rain totals range from 3″-8″ with flooding possible.

Challenging a record high this afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Flood threat starts Wednesday’s night:

This is a concerning weather pattern. We have a constant stream of moisture from the subtropical jet stream. We have a cool front that stalls right over southeast Texas. This translates to wave after wave of rain. Our first round of heavy rain can move in as early as Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday look like the days with the most widespread and heaviest rain. Four-day rain totals range from 3″-8″. Our last round of rain is Saturday. All of the rain is out Saturday night.

Biggest threat is street flooding (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Widespread heavy rain possible Thursday morning (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

3"-8" of rain possible (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We head back to a dry weather pattern on Easter Sunday.