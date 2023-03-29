Cool & pleasant today, warm up starts this weekend

Wednesday’s forecast:
I’m tracking light rain this morning north of Houston. Our ride to work features a much cooler feel and the rest of the day is pleasant. Our high only makes it to 70 degrees.
Astros home opener:
There is a chance we get rain for street fest that starts at 3pm. Temperatures are mild for the first game of the season in the mid-70s.
Final Four Music Festival!
If you’re heading to Discovery Green this weekend for the NCAA Final Four Music Festival, it will be warmer, back into the low 80s with a few spotty showers. But a great line up for music!
10-day Forecast:
We have an unsettled weather pattern through our weekend. Some days rain is more likely than others but we have to keep the umbrellas handy every day this week. Next week we have a chance to get our first 90 degree day of the year. Yikes!