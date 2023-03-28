Early morning thunderstorms with hail

Tuesday’s Forecast:

It’s been a rough night for parts of southeast Texas as quarter sized hail with lightning has come down. We’ve had a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings overnight. All of the storms will move out at 8am. The rest of the day will be pleasant with temperatures in the mid-70s. More rain is possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Morning rain with highs in the mid-70s (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We have an unsettled weather pattern through our weekend. Some days rain is more likely than others but we have to keep the umbrellas handy every day this week.