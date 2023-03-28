67º

LIVE

Weather

Early morning thunderstorms with hail

Unsettled weather pattern the rest of the week

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast

Tuesday’s Forecast:

It’s been a rough night for parts of southeast Texas as quarter sized hail with lightning has come down. We’ve had a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings overnight. All of the storms will move out at 8am. The rest of the day will be pleasant with temperatures in the mid-70s. More rain is possible late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Morning rain with highs in the mid-70s (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We have an unsettled weather pattern through our weekend. Some days rain is more likely than others but we have to keep the umbrellas handy every day this week.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email