The warm-up has begun

Tuesday’s forecast:
We are 10 to 20 degrees warmer this morning compared to this time yesterday. Yesterday’s high in Houston was 56 degrees. Today we’re expected to climb to 74 with a 20% chance of light rain. The humidity is climbing too with highs in the 80s tomorrow and Thursday.
Next round of storms expected Friday afternoon:
Our next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms is Friday. A front will move across the region bringing a chance of severe weather for our far eastern cities.
10-day Forecast:
After Friday we’ll get a slight drop in morning temperatures to start the weekend but more rain is possible Sunday.