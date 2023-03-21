The warm-up has begun

Tuesday’s forecast:

We are 10 to 20 degrees warmer this morning compared to this time yesterday. Yesterday’s high in Houston was 56 degrees. Today we’re expected to climb to 74 with a 20% chance of light rain. The humidity is climbing too with highs in the 80s tomorrow and Thursday.

Temperatures climb to the mid-70s today (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Next round of storms expected Friday afternoon:

Our next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms is Friday. A front will move across the region bringing a chance of severe weather for our far eastern cities.

Tracking storms Friday afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The risk is for our far eastern cities (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

After Friday we’ll get a slight drop in morning temperatures to start the weekend but more rain is possible Sunday.