Showers today, storms tonight!

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be warm and windy ahead of a strong cold front that will bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds late night into Friday morning. Showers will be possible starting around 10 a.m. but we should see a break in the rain from 4-11 p.m. Starting at 11 p.m. the severe threat ramps up.

Front Timing:

The front will first move into our northern counties including the Brazos Valley around 11pm.

For Downtown Houston the front moves in at 1am. This is when we will see our highest severe threat.

The coast will the storms by 4am, but we could see lingering storms through 6-7am. Even as the front moves through, expect Friday morning’s commute to be a messy one.

Showers will produce 1-3″ of rain, which means some street flooding will be possible.

There is a chance to see some stronger thunderstorms along the line as it moves through. There is a slight threat for damaging winds and small hail with an isolated tornado possible. It will also usher in another shot of cooler air for the following weekend.

10-day forecast:

Our greatest chance for rain in the next five days will be Thursday night, overnight into early Friday morning. This is coming with a cold front that will bring plenty of 50s and 40s for a cool weekend.