Big changes in the forecast!

Today’s Forecast:
It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s. This afternoon will bring more warm, sunny weather with highs in the mid 70s and southerly winds.
Thursday’s Forecast:
Thursday will crank up to 80 before a cold front arrives bringing storms which looks to be 10pm in the northern viewing area.
For Downtown Houston the front moves in at 1am. This is when we will see our highest severe threat.
The coast will the storms by 4am, but we could see lingering storms through 6AM.
Showers will produce 1-3″ of rain, which means some street flooding will be possible.
There is a chance to see some stronger thunderstorms along the line as it moves through. There is a slight threat for damaging winds and small hail with an isolated tornado possible. It will also usher in another shot of cooler air for the following weekend.
10-day forecast:
Our greatest chance for rain in the next five days will be Thursday night, overnight into early Friday morning. This is coming with a cold front that will bring plenty of 50s and 40s for a cool weekend.