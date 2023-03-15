Big changes in the forecast!

Today’s Forecast:

It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s. This afternoon will bring more warm, sunny weather with highs in the mid 70s and southerly winds.

It will be perfect for the rodeo! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday will crank up to 80 before a cold front arrives bringing storms which looks to be 10pm in the northern viewing area.

Storms will be in our northern counties. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For Downtown Houston the front moves in at 1am. This is when we will see our highest severe threat.

The storms will be approaching Houston. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The coast will the storms by 4am, but we could see lingering storms through 6AM.

The heaviest storms will be at the coast. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Showers will produce 1-3″ of rain, which means some street flooding will be possible.

Rainfall Totals This Week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There is a chance to see some stronger thunderstorms along the line as it moves through. There is a slight threat for damaging winds and small hail with an isolated tornado possible. It will also usher in another shot of cooler air for the following weekend.

There is a severe threat for all of SE Texas. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Our greatest chance for rain in the next five days will be Thursday night, overnight into early Friday morning. This is coming with a cold front that will bring plenty of 50s and 40s for a cool weekend.