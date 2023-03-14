Cool spring break forecast

Rodeo perfect Tuesday:

It’s a chilly start in the 50s and this afternoon we’ll climb to the 60s! Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. A few sprinkles are possible, but there will be little to no accumulation.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Late Week Thunderstorm Chances:

A cold front will swing through late Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a chance to see some stronger thunderstorms along the line as it moves through. It will also usher in another shot of cooler air for the following weekend.

Late Week Cold Front (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall Totals This Week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Our greatest chance for rain in the next five days will be Thursday night. This is coming with a cold front that will bring plenty of 60s and 40s for a cool next weekend.