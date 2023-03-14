Cool spring break forecast

Rodeo perfect Tuesday:
It’s a chilly start in the 50s and this afternoon we’ll climb to the 60s! Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. A few sprinkles are possible, but there will be little to no accumulation.
Late Week Thunderstorm Chances:
A cold front will swing through late Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a chance to see some stronger thunderstorms along the line as it moves through. It will also usher in another shot of cooler air for the following weekend.
10-day forecast:
Our greatest chance for rain in the next five days will be Thursday night. This is coming with a cold front that will bring plenty of 60s and 40s for a cool next weekend.