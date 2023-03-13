Cool spring break forecast

Beautiful Monday:

It’s a cool and breezy start to the day! Temperatures are in the mid-50s with breezy conditions from the northeast at 15 mph. We’ll see decreasing clouds through the day today with highs in the 60s to the lower 70s.

It will feel nice! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Late Week Thunderstorm Chances:

A second cold front, this one with what looks to be more intensity, will swing through late Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a chance to see some stronger thunderstorms along the line as it moves through. It will also usher in another shot of cooler air for the following weekend.

Late week cold front (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall totals this week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The cool front brings lower temperatures next week for spring break. A quick warm up mid-week before the second front will bring in thunderstorms and 60s and 40s for a cool next weekend.