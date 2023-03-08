Warm, humid and feeling like early summer⛅

Thursday forecast:

We are again starting the day with low clouds and some fog. We’ll warm to the mid-80s again this afternoon with a slightly stronger breeze. South winds 10-15 mph are with us today and tomorrow.

Rodeo Forecast into the weekend:

Rodeo will be warm all week. South winds will keep the humidity high with temperatures in the mid-80s. Watch out for some developing fog after the concerts and especially for the AM drive each morning. A cool front Friday gives us a chance of morning rain but it won’t bring a cool down. Next week’s front has sped up a little. We now have a chance of rain Sunday night.

10-day forecast:

The cool front Sunday night brings lower temperatures next week for spring break. Don’t forget early Sunday morning turn your clocks ahead one hour to start Daylight Saving Time. This is the day we “lose” an hour of sleep. More rain possible Thursday and Friday of next week.