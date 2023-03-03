Freeze rumors!

I’ve had a number of emails and texts asking about rumors of another freeze Mid-March (just in time for spring break!). I am pretty sure this came from one run of the European model last Wednesday and those since have changed. In fact, a cool down is still suggested by the Euro Sunday March 12th, but not freezing (and certainly no hard freeze):

courtesy weathermodels.com

This is the coldest I could find on the Euro. Here’s the American model for the same period, only Monday March 13th:

Temps in the mid 30s

Again, mid-30s, so a cold snap is certainly possible, but this won’t last long and below 32° doesn’t look to be likely. In fact, we only have a 10% chance historically to see a freeze after March 1st, but we have a 10% chance for lows in the mid 30s after March 12 and that is exactly what might happen!

Courtesy National Weather Service

I did find a great link to drill down on the last freeze date for different neighborhoods. The information is from NOAA’s Climate.gov and looks like this on a National Map:

courtesy Climate.gov

But the interactive map allows you to pick a spot in your area and gives you a graphic like this:

from Climate.gov

Granted, there are ALWAYS exceptions to the dates we get from historical data and I’m thinking that with a warming climate they are likely to be skewed even more. Still, it’s very interesting to have a look. Here is the link from Climate.gov.

Enjoy THIS weekend. Not only will the weather be stellar but we’re working on a Full Moon (actually Monday) and that will look spectacular in the evening skies!

Frank

