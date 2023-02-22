Front moves through this morning but it won’t cool us off

Wednesday’s not cool front:

Welcome to May in February. Temperatures will again climb to the mid-80s this afternoon despite a morning cool front. This front brings a small 20% chance of morning rain. Trail riders need to hold on to their cowboy hats. It’s going to be a windy day with strong south winds.

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s with a small chance of morning rain

Strong south winds today through noon

World Championship BBQ Cook Off starts Thursday:

Warm to mild with light winds

10-day forecast:

After this morning’s front, our next cold front moves through Monday of next week. That front will lower temperatures to the 70s but no drastic cooling expected until Friday of next week.