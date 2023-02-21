Near record warm temperatures today☀️

Tuesday’s Forecast:

It’s going to feel like April this week with high temperatures in the 80s! This morning we may set record warm morning temperatures as we start the day in the 70s. A strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for the warmth. It’s also breezy with dry southwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s this afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday not cool front:

There is a front that moves through tomorrow, but most of the rain is being steered north of us. And this front doesn’t cool us off. I have us in the 80s through Monday of next week.

As you can see from our futurecast, there isn't a lot of rain with this (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures in the lower and mid-80s (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After tomorrow, our next front moves through Monday of next week. That front will lower temperatures to the 70s but no drastic cooling expected in the next ten days.