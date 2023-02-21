70º

LIVE

Weather

Near record warm temperatures today☀️

Spring like feels in the forecast

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast
Near record highs this Tuesday (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday’s Forecast:

It’s going to feel like April this week with high temperatures in the 80s! This morning we may set record warm morning temperatures as we start the day in the 70s. A strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for the warmth. It’s also breezy with dry southwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s this afternoon (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday not cool front:

There is a front that moves through tomorrow, but most of the rain is being steered north of us. And this front doesn’t cool us off. I have us in the 80s through Monday of next week.

As you can see from our futurecast, there isn't a lot of rain with this (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Temperatures in the lower and mid-80s (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After tomorrow, our next front moves through Monday of next week. That front will lower temperatures to the 70s but no drastic cooling expected in the next ten days.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email