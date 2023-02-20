A Spring Back In The Forecast

Today’s Forecast:

It is warm and foggy outside! Watch out for some dense fog around the area as you head out the door with temperatures in the low 60s. Today we will see winds from the southwest which will help us warm into the lower 80s! Expect mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

It will be cloudy, windy and warm. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

The warmth is back this week. We’re in the 80s on Presidents Day and Fat Tuesday. In fact, most of next week appears to stay above average with highs in the mid-70s and lower and mid 80s.