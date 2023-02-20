63º

A Spring Back In The Forecast

Temperatures will feel more like April for most of this upcoming week!

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Today’s Forecast:

It is warm and foggy outside! Watch out for some dense fog around the area as you head out the door with temperatures in the low 60s. Today we will see winds from the southwest which will help us warm into the lower 80s! Expect mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

10-day forecast:

The warmth is back this week. We’re in the 80s on Presidents Day and Fat Tuesday. In fact, most of next week appears to stay above average with highs in the mid-70s and lower and mid 80s.

