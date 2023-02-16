Winter is back!

Temperatures dropping today:

Behind the cold front, temperatures have been tumbling all afternoon. While we started off in the 70s at midnight, we’ll stay in the low to mid 50s for the rest of the afternoon. Windy as well, with a strong north wind around 15-25mph, gusting to close to 30-40mph.

Mornings in the 30s Friday & Saturday:

Tonight, we’re in the 40s with a wind chill making it feel like the 30s. As skies clear overnight, winds will back down and we’ll really feel the chilly by Friday morning! Temperatures will be in the mid 30s, feeling more like the upper 20s.

Mardi Gras Weekend:

Just like last weekend, we’ll be chilly at night for the parades but dry! Make sure to later up a bit if you’re heading down to the island for some beads and fun!

10-day forecast:

The warmth is back next week. We’re in the 80s Presidents’ Day and Fat Tuesday. In fact, most of next week appears to stay above average with highs in the mid-70s and lower and mid 80s.