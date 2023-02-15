Warm, Windy, Temps Crash Thursday

Wednesday’s Evening Forecast:

Temperatures continue to spike in the upper 70s ahead of a cold front that will smash through the area tomorrow morning. Expect it to stay warm and windy this evening with temperatures falling back into the upper 60s.

Cold front Thursday morning:

A cold front will sweep through Thursday morning bringing rain and possible thunderstorms in the morning and significantly cooler weather. Temperatures drop throughout the day with the 50s with us late morning through the afternoon. There is a low severe weather threat northeast of Houston.

Cities like Livingston, Liberty and Beaumont have a low chance of severe weather

Mornings in the 30s Friday & Saturday:

We’re not done with the winter chill just yet! A cold high pressure center will pull in cold air all day Thursday, leading to morning lows in the 30s both Friday and Saturday.

10-day forecast:

The warmth is back next week. We’re in the 80s Presidents’ Day and Fat Tuesday. In fact, most of next week appears to stay above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.