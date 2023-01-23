Sunshine is back today!

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be another beautiful, but still cool day. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will start to slowly move in as we head into the evening hours.

It will be pleasant this afternoon. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Stormy Tuesday:

Another cold front is on tap for Tuesday, which will bring a chance for some strong storms and heavy rain. Right now we’re under a medium threat (2/5) for severe weather and a medium threat (2/4) for flooding. Chances for showers and storms will increase early Tuesday morning with the storms becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Right now timing looks to be from 11AM-6PM, but this can and will shift as we get closer to Tuesday.

Storms will be heavy to our west. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Expect these storms to move quickly, but produce heavy rainfall. These storms will make travel difficult, so plan for extra drive time.

The radar will be active! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Frequent lightning strikes and gusty winds will be likely with these storms. The high winds could lead to power outages.

Storms will impact the evening commute. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

These storms will likely make the evening commute very messy.

Storms will be approaching the coast. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heavy rainfall is a threat Tuesday with widespread rainfall totals 1-3″ and higher amounts possible in localized areas.

We have a risk for flooding Tuesday. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The storm prediction center has placed southeast Texas under a medium threat for severe weather Tuesday. Damaging winds is the greatest threat, which could lead to power outages.

Storms are likely. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Tuesday will be a day to be weather aware as a cold front will bring strong storms. Behind this cold front we will see cool and sunny weather to end the week. As we approach next weekend winds will shift to the southeast which will warm us up and increase humidity.