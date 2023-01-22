Sunshine is back today!

Sunshine Returns Sunday:
After a soggy Saturday, the clouds will finally break with sunshine back on Sunday. However, another front sweeps through early morning bringing in a reinforcing shot of cool air so temps will start in the mid 40s, highs struggling to get into the low 60s.
Tuesday Cold Front:
Another cold front is on tap for Tuesday, which will bring a chance for some strong storms and heavy rain. The difference is the low pressure center driving the system will come in much further south. That means, we’re closer to the center of the storm, thus better chances to see storms intensify quickly. We’ll watch how the models develop this system through the weekend.
The storm prediction center has placed southeast Texas under a low threat for severe weather Tuesday. Stay weather aware!
10-day forecast:
We’re dry Sunday with our next cold front Tuesday of next week. As you can see from below, we have a string of cool weather through Sunday of next week.