We will be cool!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Temperatures will cool down into the 40s under clear skies.

Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Thursday’s Forecast:

It will be a January perfect day with highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

10-day forecast:

Our next chance of rain is Saturday through early Sunday morning. You can also see that the cool weather stays with us through Friday of next week.