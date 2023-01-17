Cold front coming Wednesday!

Tuesday record highs possible:

It’s a toasty Tuesday! This afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s. A light southerly breeze of 5-10 mph will be with us later today.

Temperatures climb to the lower 80s with the exception of Galveston (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Wednesday’s cool front moves through:

A line of storms is expected late morning through the early afternoon. The severe weather threat and street flood threat has shifted a little east. We’ll need to keep our eyes on the storms as they move through but the trend is the worst weather will be east of Houston.

Pockets of heavy rain moving through Houston at this time (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

On a scalre of 1 to 5, we are at a 1 in most of SE Texas (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Low flood risk for parts of SE Texas (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

After Wednesday our next chance of rain is Saturday through Sunday morning. You can also see that the cool weather stays with us through Thursay of next week.